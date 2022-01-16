Asian Markets Trading Mixed

Asian stock are trading mixed on Monday, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday, on a spike in crude oil price and as traders focused on recent comments from Federal Reserve officials indicating interest rate hikes are coming as soon as March. Meanwhile, worries about the fast spreading coronavirus Omicron variant's impact on global economic growth continues to impact market sentiment. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday.

The Australian stock market is slightly higher in choppy trading on Monday, recouping some of the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just above the 7,400 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday, boosted by gains in energy stocks amid a spike in crude oil prices. Materials and gold mining stocks were weak on a slump in iron ore and gold prices.

Meanwhile, traders remain concerned over the domestic Covid-19 cases, though the daily new cases are on the decline. New South Wales reported 29,504 new cases and 17 deaths on Thursday and Victoria also reported 22,429 new cases and six deaths. Queensland recorded 15,122 new cases and seven deaths and Tasmania reported 1,037 new cases.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 6.80 points or 0.09 percent to 7,400.70, after touching a high 7,418.40 and a low of 7,385.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 7.70 points or 0.10 percent to 7,724.80. Australian stocks closed sharply lower on Friday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto and Mineral Resources are losing almost 1 percent each, while BHP Group is edging down 0.3 percent and Fortescue Metals is declining 2.5 percent. OZ Minerals is slipping almost 2 percent.



Oil stocks are higher, with Woodside Petroleum and Santos gaining more than 1 percent each, while Beach energy is advancing almost 2 percent. Origin Energy is flat.



Among tech stocks, Appen is edging up 0.1 percent and WiseTech Global is gaining almost 3 percent, while Afterpay is edging down 0.5 percent and Xero is slipping almost 1 percent.



Gold miners are lower. Evolution Mining is losing almost 1 percent, Gold Road Resources is edging down 0.3 percent, Northern Star Resources is declining more than 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is slipping more than 1 percent, while Resolute Mining is edging up 0.5 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking are edging up 0.5 percent each, while National Australia Bank is flat. Westpac is edging up 0.2 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.721 on Monday.

The Japanese stock market is significantly higher on Monday, recouping the losses in the previous two sessions, with the Nikkei 225 just below the 28,300 level, following the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday, with gains across most sectors as traders picked up stocks at a bargain after last week's sell-off. Meanwhile, traders remain concerned about the spike in domestic cases, with Japan topping 20,000 daily new cases for the third straight day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 28,318.54, up 194.26 points or 0.69 percent, after touching a high of 28,449.99 earlier. Japanese shares ended sharply lower on Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining more than 1 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is adding almost 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining more than 2 percent and Toyota is adding 1.5 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest and Screen Holdings are gaining more than 2 percent each, while Tokyo Electron is adding more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is gaining almost 1 percent, Mizuho Financial is edging down 0.2 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding almost 2 percent.

The major exporters are mixed, with Panasonic is gaining almost 1 percent, Sony is edging up 0.3 percent, while Canon is edging down 0.5 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is flat.

Among the other major gainers, Shinsei Bank, Inpex and Shimizu are gaining more than 4 percent each, while NHI Foods and Astellas Pharma are adding almost 4 percent each. Tokyu Fudosan is up more than 3 percent, while Yokohama Rubber, Fujitsu, Obayashi, Bridgestone, Taisei, T&D Holdings, Alps Alpine, Hitachi Zosen and Kajima are up almost 3 percent each.



Conversely, there are no major losers.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 114 yen-range on Monday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea is losing 1.2 percent, while New Zealand, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia are lower by between 0.1 and 0.8 percent each. China, Singapore and Taiwan are higher by between 0.1 and 0.4 percent each



On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading day on Friday before ending the session mixed. While the Dow showed a notable move to the downside, the tech-heavy Nasdaq bounced off a three-month closing low.

The major averages finished the day on opposite sides of the unchanged line. The Dow fell 201.81 points or 0.6 percent to 35,911.91, but the Nasdaq climbed 86.94 points or 0.6 percent to 14,893.75 and the S&P 500 inched up 3.82 points or 0.1 percent to 4,662.85.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Friday. The rebound came as traders remain optimistic about the outlook for energy demand despite worldwide surge in coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February surged $1.70 or 2 percent to $83.82 a barrel. WTI Crude futures gained 4.1 percent in the week, reaching its highest level in over two months.

