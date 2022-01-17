European Shares Seen Tad Higher At Open

European stocks are seen opening a tad higher on Monday after China cut interest rate on one-year medium-term lending facility for the first time since April 2020 amid concerns about weakness in the world's second-largest .

Some market analysts expect more policy easing this year after a slew of Chinese economic data confirmed the deadening effect of restrictions on consumer spending.

China's economy grew by four percent in the fourth quarter of last year, slowing from the 4.9 percent growth in the third quarter, according to the official figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

Industrial production grew 4.3 percent year-on-year and retail sales grew an annual 1.7 percent in December, while the unemployment rate was at 5.1 percent.

Asian were mostly higher and the yen pared some gains ahead the BoJ policy decision on Tuesday while Brent crude futures hovered at their highest in more than three years on bets that supply will remain tight amid restrained output by major producers. U.S. stock and bond markets are closed today for a holiday.

It's a relatively quiet day ahead on the U.S. and Eurozone's economic calendar.

Following the long holiday weekend, trading later this week may be impacted by reaction to reports on housing starts, existing home sales and regional manufacturing activity.

The U.S. earnings season starts to pick up steam this week, with Goldman Sachs (GS), Bank of America (BAC), Morgan Stanley (MS), Procter & Gamble (PG), Travelers (TRV), and Netflix (NFLX) among the companies due to report their quarterly results.

Markets will be spared speeches from U.S. Federal Reserve officials this week ahead of their Jan. 25-26 policy meeting.

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday as investors digested disappointing fourth-quarter results from big U.S. banks and a mixed bag of economic reports on retail sales, consumer sentiment and industrial production.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.6 percent to bounce off a three-month closing low and the S&P 500 inched up marginally while the Dow dipped 0.6 percent.

European stocks finished lower on Friday as investors digested a fresh round of hawkish comments from Fed officials and watched the unfolding geopolitical situation surrounding Ukraine.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 fell around 1 percent. The German DAX shed 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index gave up 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.3 percent.

