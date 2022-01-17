Japan Tertiary Activity Growth Slows In November

Japan's tertiary activity grew at a softer pace in November, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.

The tertiary activity index rose 0.4 percent month-on-month in November, after 1.9 percent increase in October.

Among the individual components, living and amusement-related services, transport and postal activities, real estate, retail trade, medical, and care and welfare increased in November.

Meanwhile, finance and insurance, information and communications, -related services, goods rental and leasing, wholesale trade, and electricity, gas, heat supply and water declined.

On a yearly basis, tertiary activity grew 0.6 percent in November, in contrast to a 0.8 percent decline in the previous month.

