Indonesia Trade Surplus Falls In December

Indonesia's trade surplus in December decreased from a year ago, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Monday.

The trade surplus dropped to $1.019 billion in December from $2.101 million a year ago. Economists had expected a surplus of $3.13 billion.

In November, the trade surplus was $3.506 billion.

Exports grew 35.3 percent year-on-year in December. Economists had expected a rise of 40.4 percent.

Imports rose 47.93 percent annually in December. Economists had forecast a increase of 39.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports decreased 2.04 percent and imports rose 10.51 percent in December.

