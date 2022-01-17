Singapore Exports Growth Slows In December

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports growth eased in December, data from Enterprise Singapore showed on Monday.

Non-oil domestic exports increased 18.4 percent year-on-year in December, after a 24.2 percent rise in November. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent fall.

Electronic exports grew 13.6 percent and non-electronic NODX rose 19.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports rose 3.7 percent in December, following a 1.0 percent growth in the previous month.

Exports to the top grew in December, though exports to the US and South Korea declined. The largest contributors to the growth were the China, Indonesia and EU27.

Economic News

