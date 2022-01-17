Norway Trade Surplus Increases In December

Norway's trade surplus increased in December, data from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.

The trade surplus rose to NOK 105.954 billion in December from NOK 11.347 billion in the same month last year. In November, the surplus was NOK 77.566 billion.

Exports accelerated 139.9 percent annually in December and imports grew 17.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports rose 15.0 percent, while imports declined 5.8 percent in December.

The mainland trade logged a deficit of NOK 24.3 billion in December.

For the January to December period, exports rose 77.0 percent and imports increased 10.7 percent. Trade surplus was NOK 3828.1 billion.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.