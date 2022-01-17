Ireland Construction Growth Slows In December

Ireland's construction sector expanded at a softer pace in December, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The Ulster Bank construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 53.7 in December from 56.3 in November. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the sector.

"This is an unsurprising development following the signs of deceleration also contained in the Manufacturing and Services PMI survey results for December, which together indicate that high virus case numbers contributed to some moderation of Irish economic growth momentum at the end of the year," Simon Barry, chief economist at Ulster Bank, said.

All three broad categories of construction posted expansion in December, albeit at a softer pace.

New order growth eased in December due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 pandemic.

Firms remained confident for the next 12 months.

Employment increased for the ninth straight month in December and purchasing activity rose at a softer pace.

Input cost inflation increased in December, despite easing from the previous month.

Suppliers' delivery time lengthened in December.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.