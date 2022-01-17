Italy Inflation Rises As Estimated

Italy's consumer price inflation increased in December, as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office Istat showed on Monday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 3.9 percent in December from 3.7 percent in November, as estimated.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent, as initially estimated.

The EU measure of harmonized index, or HICP, increased 4.2 percent in December, following a 3.9 percent rise a month ago, as estimated.

On a monthly basis, the HICP grew 0.5 percent in December. This was in line with the initial estimate.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, rose to 1.5 percent from 1.3 percent in the prior month.

In 2021, average consumer prices accelerated 1.9 percent, after a 0.2 percent decline in 2020. Core inflation rose to 0.8 percent from 0.5 percent in 2020.

The HICP rose 2.4 percent in 2021, after a 0.4 percent decrease in 2020.

