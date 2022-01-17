Japan Rate Decision On Tap For Tuesday

The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.10 percent.

Japan also will see final November numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 7.2 percent on month and 5.4 percent on year. That follows the 1.8 percent monthly increase and the 4.1 percent annual decline in October.

Hong Kong will provide December data for unemployment; in November, the jobless rate was 4.1 percent.

Finally, the in Malaysia are closed on Tuesday in observance of Thaipusam and will re-open on Wednesday.

Economic News

