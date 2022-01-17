Zac Brown Band Announce 2022 Out In The Middle Tour

Zac Brown Band have announced plans to embark on the "Out in the Middle Tour" in April.

The 32-date trek is set to kick off on April 22 in Greenville, South Carolina, and wrap up on November 19 in Phoenix, Arizona. Robert Randolph Band will serve as a special guest. Tickets for tour will go on sale on January 21.

"Performing in front of millions of fans around the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling feelings," Brown said in a press release. "We're so excited to go back out on the road and keep the unbelievable momentum going from the Comeback Tour."

He added, "It's been such an incredible year for the band, debuting some of the best music we've ever made, and we are thrilled to continue playing live for our amazing fans."

Zac Brown Band's 2022 Out in the Middle Tour Dates:

April 22 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 23 - Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

May 20 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

May 22 - San Antonio, Texas @ Real Life Amphitheater

June 2 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 3 - Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

June 17 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park

July 8 - Akron, Ohio @ Dowed Field

July 9 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

July 15 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

July 28 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

July 29 - Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 30 - Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Aug. 12 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 13 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 14 - Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 18 - New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field

Aug. 19 - Endicott, N.Y. @ En-Joie Golf Course

Aug. 26 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 27 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sep. 23 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sep. 24 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sep. 25 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater

Oct. 7 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place

Oct. 8 - Tampa, Fla. @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater

Oct. 9 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Ithink Financial Amphitheater

Oct. 20 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 21 - Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 22 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Nov. 4 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Nov. 6 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

Nov. 19 - Phoeniz, Ariz. @ Chase Field

