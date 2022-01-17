Zac Brown Band Announce 2022 Out In The Middle Tour

Zac Brown Band have announced plans to embark on the "Out in the Middle Tour" in April.
The 32-date trek is set to kick off on April 22 in Greenville, South Carolina, and wrap up on November 19 in Phoenix, Arizona. Robert Randolph Band will serve as a special guest. Tickets for tour will go on sale on January 21.
"Performing in front of millions of fans around the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling feelings," Brown said in a press release. "We're so excited to go back out on the road and keep the unbelievable momentum going from the Comeback Tour."
He added, "It's been such an incredible year for the band, debuting some of the best music we've ever made, and we are thrilled to continue playing live for our amazing fans."
Zac Brown Band's 2022 Out in the Middle Tour Dates:
April 22 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
April 23 - Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium
May 20 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
May 22 - San Antonio, Texas @ Real Life Amphitheater
June 2 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 3 - Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
June 17 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park
July 8 - Akron, Ohio @ Dowed Field
July 9 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field
July 15 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
July 28 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
July 29 - Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 30 - Mt. Pleasant, Mich. @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Aug. 12 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Aug. 13 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 14 - Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 18 - New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field
Aug. 19 - Endicott, N.Y. @ En-Joie Golf Course
Aug. 26 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 27 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sep. 23 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sep. 24 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sep. 25 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater
Oct. 7 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place
Oct. 8 - Tampa, Fla. @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater
Oct. 9 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Ithink Financial Amphitheater
Oct. 20 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 21 - Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
Oct. 22 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Nov. 4 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
Nov. 6 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena
Nov. 19 - Phoeniz, Ariz. @ Chase Field
