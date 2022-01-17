South Korea Bourse: Support Expected At 1,800 Points

The South Korea stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, retreating more than 80 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,810-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside, supported by crude oil prices and optimism for economic recovery. The European markets were up and the U.S. markets were off on holiday, and the Asian markets are also expected to tick higher.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Monday to a seven-week closing low with damage across the board, particularly among the financials, stocks, chemical companies and automobile producers.

For the day, the index dropped 31.82 points or 1.09 percent to finish at 2,890.10 after trading between 2,875.98 and 2,919.67. Volume was 571 million shares worth 9.8 trillion won. There were 745 decliners and 158 gainers.



Among the actives, Shinhan Financial skidded 1.15 percent, while KB Financial surrendered 1.61 percent, Hana Financial plunged 2.38 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.26 percent, LG Electronics plummeted 3.77 percent, SK Hynix retreated 1.17 percent, Naver gained 0.44 percent, Samsung SDI sank 0.93 percent, LG Chem weakened 1.26 percent, Lotte Chemical stumbled 1.62 percent, S-Oil slumped 1.16 percent, SK Innovation added 0.57 percent, POSCO tanked 2.17 percent, SK Telecom dropped 0.89 percent, KEPCO shed 0.47 percent, Hyundai Motor tumbled 1.91 percent and Kia Motors declined 1.31 percent.

There is no lead from Wall Street as the markets were off Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and will return to action on Tuesday.

The European markets provide a positive secondary lead, thanks to a combination of bargain hunting, slowing numbers and economic optimism.

Financials, technology stocks and industrials are all looking at support.

Crude oil prices moved modestly higher on Thursday, with the upside capped by news that the Trans Mountain pipeline returned to normal operations following a two-month disruption. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery added $0.48 or 0.57 percent to $84.30 per barrel.

