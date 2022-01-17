Rebound Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market headed south again on Monday, one session after ending the three-day slide in which it had fallen more than 50 points or 0.8 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,645-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild upside, supported by crude oil prices and optimism for economic recovery. The European markets were up and the U.S. markets were off on holiday, and the Asian markets are also expected to tick higher.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the resource stocks and cement companies were mitigated by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index slumped 48.35 points or 0.72 percent to finish at 6,645.05 after trading between 6,625.86 and 6,711.82.



Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia fell 0.42 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia jumped 1.41 percent, Bank Central Asia sank 1.27 percent, Bank Mandiri collected 0.35 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia gained 0.72 percent, Indosat retreated 1.65 percent, Indocement surrendered 1.81 percent, Semen Indonesia tanked 2.50 percent, Indofood Suskes shed 0.38 percent, United Tractors eased 0.11 percent, Astra International lost 0.87 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tumbled 1.75 percent, Aneka Tambang plunged 4.87 percent, Vale Indonesia declined 2.31 percent, Timah stumbled 3.21 percent, Bumi Resources plummeted 5.97 percent and Bank CIMB Niaga, Energi Mega Persada and Bakrie Sumatera Plantations were unchanged.

There is no lead from Wall Street as the markets were off Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and will return to action on Tuesday.

The European markets provide a positive secondary lead, thanks to a combination of bargain hunting, slowing numbers and economic optimism.

Financials, stocks and industrials are all looking at support.

Crude oil prices moved modestly higher on Thursday, with the upside capped by news that the Trans Mountain pipeline returned to normal operations following a two-month disruption. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery added $0.48 or 0.57 percent to $84.30 per barrel.

