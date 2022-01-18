Australia Consumer Confidence Index Data Due On Wednesday

Australia will on Wednesday see January results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, the index slipped 1.0 percent to a score of 104.3.

Also, Australia will see December figures for new home sales from the Housing Industry Association; in November, new home sales jumped 7.7 percent on month.

New Zealand will release December data for electronic retail card spending; in November, spending was up 9.6 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year.

