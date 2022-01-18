European Economics Preview: Germany ZEW Economic Confidence Due

Economic sentiment from Germany and unemployment from the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data for October. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 4.2 percent in three months to November.

In the meantime, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, is slated to issue Europe new car registrations for December.

Half an hour later, Swiss producer and import prices are due for December. Prices had increased 5.8 percent annually in November.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases foreign trade data for November.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is forecast to rise to 32.7 in January from 29.9 in December.

Economic News

