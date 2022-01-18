UK Unemployment Rate Drops

The UK unemployment rate decreased in three months to November, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.

The unemployment rate dropped to 4.1 percent in three months to November. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 4.2 percent.

The employment rate increased by 0.2 percentage points on the quarter to 75.5 percent, data showed.

During October to December, the number of job vacancies rose to a new record of 1,247,000.

Average earnings including bonus increased 4.2 percent annually in three months to November, in line with expectations. Excluding bonus, average earnings grew 3.8 percent, as expected.

In December, the claimant count declined by 43,300 from the previous month. The claimant count rate dropped marginally to 4.7 percent from 4.8 percent in November.

Economic News

