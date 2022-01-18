Japan Industrial Production Rises Less Than Estimated

Japan's industrial production rose less than initially estimated in November, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 7.0 percent monthly in November. In the initial estimate, output grew 7.2 percent.

Shipments rose 7.4 percent monthly in November, as estimated.

Inventories increased 2.0 percent versus a 1.7 percent growth in the initial estimate.

The inventory ratio fell 2.3 percent in November. In the initial estimate, the inventory ratio declined 2.6 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 5.1 percent in November. According to the initial estimate, output fell 5.4 percent.

Capacity utilization increased 8.0 percent monthly in November and grew 7.1 percent from a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.