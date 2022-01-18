Portugal Producer Price Inflation Increases In December

Portugal's producer prices increased in December, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index increased 19.9 percent year-on-year in December, following a 18.7 percent rise in November.

Excluding the energy group, producer prices rose 10.5 percent yearly in December, following a 10.0 percent growth in the previous month.

Prices for energy gained 64.5 percent annually in December. Prices for intermediate goods grew 18.1 percent and those for investment goods rose 3.0 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 1.1 percent in December, after a 1.7 percent rise in the prior month.

In the fourth quarter, producer prices accelerated 18.2 percent yearly, following a 11.5 percent rise in the third quarter.

In 2021, the average producer prices grew 8.8 percent, after a 4.2 percent decline in 2020.

