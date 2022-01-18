Swiss Producer And Import Price Inflation Rises In December

Switzerland's producer and import prices rose in December, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Producer and import prices rose 5.1 percent year-on-year in December.

The producer price index rose 3.1 percent annually in December and import prices increased 9.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices decreased 0.1 percent in December.

Domestic sale prices gained 4.0 percent yearly in December and rose 0.1 percent from a month ago.

In 2021, average producer and import price inflation was 2.7 percent.

The latest increase was mainly due to higher prices for basic metals and semi-finished metal products as well as for petroleum products, the agency said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.