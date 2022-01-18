Artificial Intelligence Can Now Successfully Diagnose Prostate Cancer

Researchers at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, in collaboration with international scientists, have finished an extensive international validation of artificial intelligence or AI for the diagnosis and grading of prostate cancer. The study shows that AI systems can identify and grade prostate cancer in tissue samples coming from different countries. According to the researchers, the AI grading systems are ready to be introduced as a complementary tool in prostate cancer care.

The international validation was done through a competition known as PANDA, which lasted for more than three months and had around 1000 AI experts developing systems to accurately grade prostate cancer.

Commenting on the developments, Kimmo Kartasalo, a researcher at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Karolinska Institutet and corresponding author of the study, said, "Only ten days into the competition, algorithms matching average pathologists were developed. Organizing PANDA shows how competitions can accelerate rapid innovation for solving specific problems in healthcare with the help of AI."

According to researchers, the main problem with present-day prostate cancer diagnostics is that different pathologists can arrive at different conclusions even for the same tissue samples, which means that treatment decisions are based on uncertain information. The researchers believe the use of AI has great potential for improved reproducibility, which means higher consistency of the assessments of tissue samples irrespective of which pathologist performs the evaluation, leading to more accurate treatment selection.

Earlier also the KI researchers had shown that AI systems can indicate if a tissue sample contains cancer or not, estimate the amount of tumor tissue in the biopsy, and grade the severity of prostate cancer, comparably to international experts. However, the main challenge associated with implementing AI in healthcare is that AI systems are often highly sensitive towards data that differ from the data used for training the system, and may consequently not produce reliable and robust results when applied in other hospitals and other countries.

Another researcher associated with the study said, "The results from PANDA show for the first time that AI systems can produce an equally accurate diagnosis and grading of prostate cancer in an international setting as human pathologists. The next step is controlled studies for evaluating how to best introduce AI systems inpatient care."

