New Zealand Retail Card Spending Rises 0.4% In December

The value of electronic retail card spending in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on month in December, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - slowing from the 9.5 percent surge in November.

Individually, card spending on fuel was up 4.2 percent on month, while apparel rose 1.0 percent, motor vehicles gained 1.4 percent, durables jumped 7.2 percent and consumables slipped 0.1 percent.

Spending in the core retail industries fell 0.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail card spending gained 4.2 percent - up from 2.9 percent in the previous month.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, retail card spending climbed 7.5 percent on quarter, while spending in the core retail industries gained 6.5 percent.

Economic News

