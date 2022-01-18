No Relief Yet For South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, retreating almost 110 points or 3.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,860-point plateau and it's looking at another red light for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation on rising coronavirus cases and concern over the outlook for interest rates, although support from crude oil may limit the downside. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Tuesday as losses from the stocks and industrials were tempered by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index dropped 25.86 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 2,864.24 after trading between 2,857.26 and 2,902.79. Volume was 545 million shares worth 9.9 trillion won. There were 726 decliners and 171 gainers.



Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rose 0.13 percent, while KB Financial advanced 082 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.78 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.65 percent, LG Electronics lost 1.78 percent, SK Hynix fell 0.39 percent, Naver declined 1.60 percent, Samsung SDI soared 5.3 percent, LG Chem tumbled 1.84 percent, Lotte Chemical plunged 2.35 percent, S-Oil sank 2.03 percent, SK Innovation rallied 2.64 percent, POSCO tanked 2.22 percent, SK Telecom gained 0.72 percent, KEPCO surrendered 1.88 percent, Hyundai Motor skidded 1.22 percent and Kia Motors shed 0.60 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened sharply lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the trading day.

The Dow plummeted 543.34 points or 1.51 percent to finish at 35,368.34, while the NASDAQ tumbled 268.15 points or 1.56 percent to close at 14,506.90 and the S&P 500 sank 85.74 points or 1.84 percent to end at 4,577.11.

The weakness on Wall Street followed a surge in Treasury yields due to concerns about imminent interest rate hikes, spooking investors and encouraging them to cash in.

Lingering worries about the surge in cases of the Omicron variant of the in several countries contribute as well to the bearish mood in the market.

In economic news, the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index for January came in well shy of expectations, as did the NAHB Housing Market index.

Crude oil prices spiked on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session. West Texas Intermediate Crude for February delivery climbed $1.39 or 1.63 percent to close at $86.82 per barrel.

