Malaysia Stock Market Likely To Extend Losing Streak

Ahead of Tuesday's holiday for Thaipusam, the Malaysia stock market had moved lower in back-to-back trading days, sinking more than 25 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,540-point plateau and it's tipped to open under pressure again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation on rising coronavirus cases and concern over the outlook for interest rates, although support from crude oil may limit the downside. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses form the plantations and telecoms, while the financials and glove makers were mixed.

For the day, the index dropped 12.41 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 1,542.92 after trading between 1,541.07 and 1,555.31. Volume was 2.585 billion shares worth 2.005 billion ringgit. There were 556 decliners and 337 gainers.



Among the actives, Axiata and IOI Corporation both fell 0.26 percent, while CIMB Group sank 0.54 percent, Dialog Group plummeted 7.61 percent, Digi.com dipped 0.25 percent, Genting dropped 0.43 percent, Genting Malaysia was down 0.34 percent, Hartalega Holdings retreated 1.58 percent, IHH Healthcare and Nestle both shed 0.30 percent, INARI jumped 1.78 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong plunged 3.39 percent, Maybank slumped 0.59 percent, Maxis declined 1.78 percent, MISC gained 0.29 percent, MRDIY lost 0.27 percent, Petronas Chemicals stumbled 1.54 percent, PPB Group skidded 1.55 percent, Press Metal surrendered 2.15 percent, Public Bank collected 0.48 percent, RHB Capital weakened 0.85 percent, Sime Darby Plantations tumbled 2.46 percent, Telekom Malaysia tanked 2.62 percent, Top Glove added 0.43 percent and Sime Darby, Tenaga Nasional and Hong Leong Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened sharply lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the trading day.

The Dow plummeted 543.34 points or 1.51 percent to finish at 35,368.34, while the NASDAQ tumbled 268.15 points or 1.56 percent to close at 14,506.90 and the S&P 500 sank 85.74 points or 1.84 percent to end at 4,577.11.

The weakness on Wall Street followed a surge in Treasury yields due to concerns about imminent interest rate hikes, spooking investors and encouraging them to cash in.

Lingering worries about the surge in cases of the Omicron variant of the in several countries contribute as well to the bearish mood in the market.

In economic news, the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index for January came in well shy of expectations, as did the NAHB Housing Market index.

Crude oil prices spiked on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session. West Texas Intermediate Crude for February delivery climbed $1.39 or 1.63 percent to close at $86.82 per barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com