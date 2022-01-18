Hong Kong Bourse May Take Further Damage On Wednesday

The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 315 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,110-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation on rising coronavirus cases and concern over the outlook for interest rates, although support from crude oil may limit the downside. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the casinos and mixed performances from the and property stocks.

For the day, the index shed 105.25 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 24,112.78 after trading between 24,009.71 and 24,385.05.



Among the actives, AAC Technologies lost 0.61 percent, while AIA Group skidded 1.08 percent, Alibaba Group plunged 1.63 percent, Alibaba Health Info sank 0.76 percent, ANTA Sports surged 2.31 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.45 percent, China Mengniu Dairy slid 0.32 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) jumped 1.73 percent, China Resources Land climbed 1.39 percent, CITIC spiked 1.88 percent, CNOOC gained 0.54 percent, Country Garden shed 0.63 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical plummeted 3.23 percent, Galaxy Entertainment tumbled 1.33 percent, Hang Lung Properties declined 1.23 percent, Henderson Land added 0.60 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas and New World Development both eased 0.16 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 0.64 percent, Li Ning rallied 1.67 percent, Longfor soared 1.99 percent, Meituan fell 0.37 percent, Techtronic Industries was down 0.29 percent, Xiaomi Corporation advanced 0.65 percent, WuXi Biologics retreated 1.11 percent and CK Infrastructure was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened sharply lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the trading day.

The Dow plummeted 543.34 points or 1.51 percent to finish at 35,368.34, while the NASDAQ tumbled 268.15 points or 1.56 percent to close at 14,506.90 and the S&P 500 sank 85.74 points or 1.84 percent to end at 4,577.11.

The weakness on Wall Street followed a surge in Treasury yields due to concerns about imminent interest rate hikes, spooking investors and encouraging them to cash in.

Lingering worries about the surge in cases of the Omicron variant of the in several countries contribute as well to the bearish mood in the market.

In economic news, the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index for January came in well shy of expectations, as did the NAHB Housing Market index.

Crude oil prices spiked on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session. West Texas Intermediate Crude for February delivery climbed $1.39 or 1.63 percent to close at $86.82 per barrel.

