Lower Open Expected For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, shedding almost 80 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,615-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation on rising coronavirus cases and concern over the outlook for interest rates, although support from crude oil may limit the downside. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The JCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the resource stocks.

For the day, the index lost 30.99 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 6,614.06 after trading between 6,534.27 and 6,667.40.



Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.43 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia tumbled 1.74 percent, Bank Central Asia slumped 0.97 percent, Bank Mandiri collected 0.69 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia fell 0.48 percent, Indosat dropped 0.84 percent, Semen Indonesia declined 1.47 percent, Indofood Suskes sank 0.77 percent, United Tractors added 0.64 percent, Astra International slid 0.44 percent, Energi Mega Persada advanced 1,02 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations skidded 0.91 percent, Astra Agro Lestari retreated 1.28 percent, Aneka Tambang plunged 4.04 percent, Vale Indonesia climbed 1.29 percent, Timah gained 0.74 percent, Bumi Resources plummeted 4.76 percent and Bank CIMB Niaga and Indocement were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened sharply lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the trading day.

The Dow plummeted 543.34 points or 1.51 percent to finish at 35,368.34, while the NASDAQ tumbled 268.15 points or 1.56 percent to close at 14,506.90 and the S&P 500 sank 85.74 points or 1.84 percent to end at 4,577.11.

The weakness on Wall Street followed a surge in Treasury yields due to concerns about imminent interest rate hikes, spooking investors and encouraging them to cash in.

Lingering worries about the surge in cases of the Omicron variant of the in several countries contribute as well to the bearish mood in the market.

In economic news, the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index for January came in well shy of expectations, as did the NAHB Housing Market index.

Crude oil prices spiked on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session. West Texas Intermediate Crude for February delivery climbed $1.39 or 1.63 percent to close at $86.82 per barrel.

Market Analysis