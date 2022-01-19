European Economics Preview: UK Inflation Data Due

Consumer and producer prices from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for December. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise to 5.2 percent in December from 5.1 percent in November. Economists expect factory gate prices to climb 9.4 percent annually after rising 9.1 percent in the previous month.

In the meantime, final consumer price figures are due from Germany. According to flash estimate, consumer price inflation rose to 5.3 percent in December from 5.2 percent in November.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is slated to issue euro area current account figures for November. The current account surplus totaled EUR 18.1 billion in October.

At 5.00 am ET, Greece unemployment data is due for November.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.