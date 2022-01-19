Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release December data for unemployment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The jobless rate is expected to tick down to 4.5 percent from 4.6 percent in November, with the addition of 43,300 jobs following the addition of 366,100 jobs in the previous month. The participation rate is expected to climb to 66.2 from 66,1 a month earlier.

Japan will provide December numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to surge 42.8 percent on year, down from 43.8 percent in November. Exports are called higher by an annual 16.0 percent, slowing from 20.5 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 784.1 billion yen following the 954.8 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.

China will see prime rates for its one-year and five-year loans; previously, they were 3.8 percent and 4.65 percent, respectively.

The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is expected to keep unchanged its benchmark lending rate at 3.5 percent, its deposit facility rate at 2.75 percent and its lending rate at 4.25 percent.

New Zealand will release December figures for food inflation in November, prices were up 4.0 percent on year.

