US Daily Covid Deaths Again Cross 1 Million Mark

A week after setting an all-time world record of 1.48 million new Covid cases in a day in the United States, daily cases again broke the dreaded 1 million mark on Tuesday.

With 10,63000 new cases, the total number of people infected with in the U.S. has risen to 67,597,794, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

North Carolina reported the most number of cases - 1,21000 - on Tuesday, while New York led in casualties, 337.

Despite the Tuesday surge, there has been a consistent fall in the weekly average of new cases in the past few days. The rate of rise in Covid infection in the country has fallen to 37 percent in a fortnight from the 200 percent-plus levels recorded until a week ago.

Likewise, the rate of increase in Covid-related hospitalizations has slowed down notably. It increased by 47 percent in two weeks, to 156,894.

With 2115 additional casualties, the total Covid death toll rose to 854,074. There is a 41 percent rise in the weekly average of Covid deaths.

43,528,110 people in the country have recovered from the disease so far.

As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 209,312,770 Americans, or 63 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88 percent of people above 65.

249,393,487 people, or more than 75 percent of the eligible population, have received the first dose.

More than 81 million people, or 38.7 percent of the eligible population, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned against travelling to 22 destinations over the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in those regions.

The nations that CDC listed under "Level Four: Very High" category include Panama, Qatar, the Bahamas, Bahrain, Bermuda, Suriname, Saint Lucia, Bolivia, Israel, Australia, Egypt, Albania, Argentina and Uruguay.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News