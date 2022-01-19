Some Good, Some Bad In New Florida Bill On Medical Marijuana

In Florida, more and more patients are looking for approval of marijuana cards as part of the state's medical marijuana program and in this context, lawmakers are making the process easier for them. Certain state lawmakers are introducing changes to the medical marijuana program to make easier the access to marijuana cards.

The above-mentioned changes could range from anything from allowing patients to get exams to qualify for medical marijuana through telehealth services rather than visit clinics and allow medical marijuana cards to last for two years instead of one.

Medical marijuana activists, however, have raised objections on how lawmakers are bringing in more regulations on the means by which doctors are advertising their medical marijuana practices.

As of now, there are 645,687 active patients in line for medicinal cannabis, an increase from 455,425 in 2020, as per the state department data. Also, in November 2021, Florida received 657,196 applications for medical marijuana cards, compared to 558,711 last year.

A bipartisan effort, which would bring about many changes to the state's medical marijuana program was introduced by Democratic state Rep. Andrew Learned and Republican state Rep. Spencer Roach, on the first day of the 2022 session.

The law would increase the training from a two-hour to six-hour course for qualified physicians ordering marijuana for patients, widen telehealth opportunities for patient examinations, restrict advertising practices for medical marijuana and prohibit the sale of ingestible hemp products to residents younger than 21 years of age, among other provisions.

Commenting on the developments, Michael Minardi, campaign manager for Regulate Florida, said, "The bipartisan legislation on medical marijuana practices does some good and bad things. Specifically, a provision that would revise advertisement rules for qualified physicians could disrupt efforts to bring awareness about their practices related to medical marijuana treatment."

The Bill plans to bring into effect strict advertising requirements, including prohibiting a qualified physician from engaging "in radio or television advertising or advertising that is visible to members of the public from any street, sidewalk, park, or other public places."

They would be allowed to utilize internet marketing for their practice but advertisements "may not have any content that specifically targets individuals under the age of 18," the Bill states. And all advertisements must be approved by the state.

These advertising restrictions, when they come into force, are expected to have a negative impact on the of doctors providing medical marijuana services.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News