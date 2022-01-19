South Korea Producer Prices Unchanged In December

Producer prices in South Korea were flat on month, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - slowing from the upwardly revised 0.7 percent increase in November (originally 0.5 percent).

On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 9.0 percent - slowing from 9.8 percent in the previous month.

Individually, agricultural products were up 2.6 percent on month and 6.1 percent on year, while manufacturing products slipped 0.6 percent on month and jumped 14.4 percent on year, utilities rose 1.6 percent on month and 9.6 percent on year and services rose 0.3 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year.

For all of 2021, producer prices were up 6.4 percent.

