European Economics Preview: ECB Account Of Monetary Policy Meeting Due

The minutes of the governing council meeting of the European Central Bank is due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's producer prices for December. Producer price inflation is forecast to rise to 19.4 percent from 19.2 percent in November.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee is slated to issue sentiment survey results. The confidence index is forecast to remain unchanged at 111 in January.

At 4.00 am ET, Norges Bank announces its interest rate decision. Economists expect the bank to retain its key rate at 0.50 percent.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area final consumer price data for December. Inflation is seen at 5 percent, in line with flash estimate.

At 7.00 am ET, Turkey's central bank issues the outcome of its monetary policy meeting. Economists expect the bank to hold its key rate at 14.00 percent.

At 7.30 am ET, the European Central Bank releases the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on December 15 and 16.

