Sri Lanka Central Bank Hikes Key Rate By 50 Bps

Sri Lanka central bank raised its key interest rates on Thursday as inflation continues to accelerate, fueled by supply side disruptions and upward adjustment to administered prices.

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, raised its Standing Deposit Facility Rate by 50 basis points to 5.50 percent and the Standing Lending Facility Rate to 6.50 percent from 6.00 percent.

The board said supply driven consumer price pressures are expected to be transitory, although the possible build-up of demand driven inflationary pressures may compel the adoption of proactive monetary policy measures, which will also help in managing inflation expectations.

In December, headline inflation surged to 12.1 percent from 9.9 percent in November. The bank estimated that the expanded around 4 percent in 2021.

With high inflation and Sri Lanka's external imbalances more likely to get worse in the coming months than better, the CBSL will probably hike rates again in the coming months to try and turn the tide, Alex Holmes, an economist at Capital Economics, said.

The economist expects two more 50 basis points hikes in the first half of this year. But the CBSL's actions so far suggests it lacks the will for the aggressive tightening cycle needed, Holmes added.

The bank also announced measures to encourage foreign currency inflows as the nation is struggling to meet its foreign currency debt obligations.

The central bank decided to distribute the financing of essential import bills for fuel purchases among the licensed banks in proportion to their foreign exchange inflows.

