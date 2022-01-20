Dutch Consumer Confidence Lowest Since October 2020

The Netherlands' consumer confidence weakened to the lowest since October 2020, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index decreased to -28 in January from -25 in December. The score was below the 20-year average of -8 points.

The reading was the lowest since October 2020, when it was -30.

Among components, the economic climate index decreased to -43 in January from -38 in December. The assessment of the future economic climate and consumers' opinion on the past economic situation were more negative.

The indicator for willingness to buy fell to -18 in January from -17 in the previous month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the household consumption increased 8.7 percent year-on-year in November from 8.4 percent in October.

