Estonia Producer Prices Increase In December

Estonia's producer prices rose in December, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.

The producer price index increased 24.7 percent year-on-year in December.

"Compared to December 2020, the index was affected the most by price increases in electricity and heat energy production, in the manufacture of wood and wood products and in the manufacture of metal products," Eveli Sokman, the leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 5.3 percent in December.

Import prices increased 1.7 percent monthly in December and gained 26.0 percent from a year ago.

Export prices rose 0.7 percent monthly in December and increased 20.0 percent yearly.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.