Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday release December data for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In November, inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year, while core CPI was up an annual 0.5 percent.

Also, the Bank of Japan will release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on December 16 and 17. At the meeting, the BoJ decided to scale back its pandemic related funding measures - ending the additional purchases of CP and corporate bonds at the end of March 2022 as scheduled. The board decided to maintain the interest rate at -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank.

Thailand will provide December data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are tipped to rise 18.0 percent on year, down from 20.5 percent in November. Exports are called higher by an annual 15.0 percent, slowing from 24.7 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $0.47 billion, down from $1.02 billion a month earlier.

Australia will see December figures for new home sales from the Housing Industry Association; in November, sales jumped 7.7 percent on month.

