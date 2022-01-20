Austria Inflation Steady At 4.3%

Austria's consumer price inflation remained stable in December, as initially estimated, final data from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.

Consumer prices increased 4.3 percent yearly in December, same as seen in November.

Transportation cost increased 12.0 percent annually in December and prices for housing, water and energy rose 5.4 percent. Prices for restaurants and hotels, and leisure and culture grew by 4.3 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 1.7 percent and those of messaging rose by 2.2 percent.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP rose 3.8 percent annually in December, after a 4.1 percent growth in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, HICP grew 0.3 percent in December.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.6 percent in December.

In 2021, the average inflation rose to 2.8 percent from 1.4 percent in 2020.

The HICP inflation increased to 2.8 percent in 2021 from 1.4 percent in the last year.

