Taiwan Export Orders Rise More Than Expected

Taiwan's export orders rose more than expected in December, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Thursday.

Export orders increased 12.1 percent year-on-year in December. Economists had expected an 8.0 percent growth.

Orders for mineral products surged 98.7 percent annually in December and those of basic metals and articles thereof gained 24.9 percent.

Bookings for information and communication products increased 12.7 and those of electronic products grew 12.2 percent.

Orders for electrical machinery products accelerated 8.7 percent and those for transport equipment rose 10.0 percent. Bookings for optical, photographic, cinematographic apparatus, and other rose by 7.4 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, export orders rose 3.7 percent in December.

Economic News

