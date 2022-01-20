Crypto Markets Brace For Congressional Hearing On Energy Impact

Crypto are steady ahead of the crucial Congressional Hearing on Thursday. The House Committee on Energy and Commerce is having a hearing on "Cleaning Up Cryptocurrency: The Energy Impacts of Blockchains." The likely course of the deliberations is deemed decisive and having the potential to influence market sentiment considerably.

Aggregate crypto market capitalization edged up to $2 trillion and 12 of the top-15 cryptocurrencies have managed to rise above Wednesday's levels.

Bitcoin's current price of $42,384.51, represents an overnight surge of 0.53 percent. Ethereum has gained around 1.4 percent to trade at $3168.17.

Bitcoin dominates 40.2 percent of the cryptocurrency market, followed by Ethereum which commands an 18.9 percent market share. The remaining altcoins occupy 40.9 percent of the overall cryptocurrency market.

In the category-wise market capitalization dominance, Smart Contracts aggregate to 29.50 percent; DeFi is at 8.03 percent; Centralized Exchanges add up to 5.37 percent; Web 3 sums up to 3.46 percent; Research grosses 3.07 percent; NFTs account for 2.44 percent; Memes command 1.92 percent; Scaling enjoys 1.90 percent; Decentralized Exchanges amount to 1.68 percent; Metaverse commands 1.61 percent; while Gaming follows with 1.44 percent market capitalization.

Stablecoins, the easy on-and-off ramp between cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies commands a market dominance of 8.50 percent.

Terra (Luna) is the best-performer in the 15 top-ranked cryptos, gaining 4 percent on an overnight basis.

Cardano (ADA) slipped 3 percent in the past 24 hours.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO), the native cryptocurrency token of Crypto.com Chain — a decentralized, open-source blockchain developed by the Crypto.com payment, trading and financial services company is up 4.5 percent on an overnight basis. Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto wallet provider and trading platform had confirmed that at least 400 accounts have been hacked in a recent incident and has also reportedly confirmed reimbursement for all victims.

In a recent regulatory development, all cryptocurrency ATMs in Singapore have been shut down by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The move follows the decision by the MAS to ban crypto ads in public space for all crypto service providers as many of the ads downplayed the risks inherent in investing in the digital currency ecosystem.

The cautious sentiment ahead of the Congressional hearing on the energy impact of cryptocurrencies reflects on the extreme sensitivity attached to environmental concerns of late. The markets have suffered earlier whenever such concerns came to the spotlight. Technology has to emerge that addresses the environmental concerns that have been raised regularly.

