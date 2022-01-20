Technology, Healthcare Shares Lifting Canadian Market

The Canadian market is up firmly in positive territory around noon on Thursday thanks to sustained buying in several stocks from and healthcare sections.

Stocks from utilities, energy, industrials and financials sectors are also faring well, while materials shares are weak.

The mood remains cautious amid lingering concerns about inflation and prospect of interest rate hikes in the near future.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 21,369.72, is up 112.82 points or 0.53% at 21,317.98 at noon

The Capped Information Technology Index is up 2.15%. Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO), up 9.5%, is the top gainer in the section. Hut 8 Mining Corp announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the cloud and colocation data center from TeraGo Inc. Once complete, the acquisition will establish Hut 8 as a leading high-performance computing platform, providing unique positioning for the Company within the digital asset ecosystem.

Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) is climbing nearly 7.5%, Viq Solutions (VQS.TO) is up 5.6% and Converge Technology Solutions Corp (CTS.TO) is surging up 5.1%.

Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) are gaining 3 to 4%, while Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) and Descartes Systems (DGS.TO) are up 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively.

Among healthcare stocks, Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) is rising 12.5%. The company expects to announce strong, record financial performance for Q4-2021 with annualized revenue run-rate exceeding C$450 million , which is better than the previously provided guidance. WELL also expects to achieve annualized operating Adjusted EBITDA run-rate approaching C$100 million in Q4-2021.

Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) are up 4%, 3.9% and 3.2%, respectively. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is up by about 2.8%.

A report released by Automatic Data Processing Inc. showed employment in Canada increased by 19,200 in December of 2021, the lowest in four months.

