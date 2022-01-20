Researchers Looking At Nutrition As The "fifth Pillar" Of Cancer Treatment

Health care startup Faeth Therapeutics is planning to come up with a meal that is going to have a serious therapeutic effect against cancer. The researchers told TechCrunch during an interview that they have designed this meal to starve the tumors out of nutrition and fill the body with the important nutrients. Earlier this week the company also announced its seed financing round where it received $20 million.

The approach is called "precision nutrition" is going to be a complementary treatment regime designed for individuals in a way that will work with the other medicinal treatments and bring out the best results.

"What really led to the founding of the company is three independent groups of world-class scientists, each realizing that we were basically ignoring a massive part of human biology and the treatment of cancer," said Anand Parikh, founder, and CEO of Faeth Therapeutics.

The seed round was led by Khosla Ventures and Future Ventures in collaboration. Other funding companies included S2G Ventures, Digitalis, KdT Ventures, AgFunder, Cantos, and Unshackled.

"I jokingly call this the Manhattan Project of cancer biology. They were each approaching this problem differently, but landed on this idea that we have to change nutrition for cancer patients in order to not only potentiate existing therapeutics but also to help develop new ones that target these nutrient vulnerabilities," added Dr. Parikh.

The company, which consists of just 15 people has some of the sharpest minds in the country in its research team. Along with Parikh, the other co-founder of the company is Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee, an oncologist at Columbia University and the writer of "The Emperor of All Maladies", Pulitzer-winning non-fiction. Among the rest are Lewis Cantley, director of Weill Cornell's Meyer Cancer Center who discovered the PI3K signaling pathway, and Karen Vousden, chief scientist of Cancer Research UK, and group leader at the Francis Crick Institute who has earned fame for her work on the p53 tumor suppressor protein.

The researchers have shown that by lowering insulin levels, doctors can avoid the re-activation of the PI3k cell-signaling pathway which is behind the growth and proliferation of cancer cells. This process will help the effect of drugs by keeping the cancer cell devoid of nutrition.

"I think what a lot of people have done is say: keto diet, glioblastoma, let's go. But there's a layer deeper than that," Parikh added saying that the study is far from finished as they are moving at a targeted measure.

"If a person has pancreatic cancer, we've figured out that the way that a pancreatic tumor works, you may have higher needs for certain nutrients. In this case, maybe amino acids. And what we do is we create diets that are depleted in those particular amino acids."

