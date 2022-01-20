Renewed Consolidation Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market on Thursday snapped the five-day losing streak in which it had tumbled almost 130 points or 4.4 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,860-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft, with weakness expected from the technology stocks and oil companies. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from , chemical and industrial companies were capped by weakness from the financials.

For the day, the index advanced 20.40 points or 0.72 percent to finish at 2,862.68 after trading between 2,830.97 and 2,862.70. Volume was 388 million shares worth 8.7 trillion won. There were 709 gainers and 174 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial tumbled 1.77 percent, while KB Financial plummeted 3.88 percent, Hana Financial plunged 3.41 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.26 percent, LG Electronics rallied 2.19 percent, SK Hynix retreated 1.57 percent, Naver gained 0.75 percent, Samsung SDI soared 4.08 percent, LG Chem skyrocketed 6.58 percent, Lotte Chemical advanced 1.17 percent, S-Oil cratered 4.10 percent, SK Innovation climbed 1.53 percent, POSCO perked 0.53 percent, SK Telecom jumped 1.79 percent, KEPCO added 0.48 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 0.75 percent and Kia Motors was up 0.25 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major markets were unable to hold on to early gains on Thursday, opening solidly higher but fading as the day progressed before ending firmly in negative territory for the third straight session.

For the day, the Dow plummeted 313.26 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 34,715.39, while the NASDAQ plunged 186.23 points or 1.30 percent to close at 14,154.02 and the S&P 500 sank 50.03 points or 1.10 percent to end at 4,482.73.

The early gains on Wall Street came as investors scooped up bargains following the two-day slide that carried the markets further away from recent record closing highs - but by the end of the day, rising bond yields and interest rate concerns dragged the markets into the red.

Most analysts believe a rate hike of at least 25 basis points from the FOMC is imminent in March.

In economic news, the Labor Department said initial jobless claims were much higher than expected last week, as were continuing claims from the week prior. Also, existing home sales disappointed, while the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index saw a sharp jump in January and handily beat expectations.

Crude oil prices eased on Thursday, after having hit a seven-year high in the previous session on demand optimism and supply disruptions. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $0.67 or 0.77 percent to $86.29 per barrel.

