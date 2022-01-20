Malaysia Stock Market Expected To Extend Losing Streak

The Malaysia stock market had finished lower in four straight sessions, sinking more than 40 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,530-point plateau and it's tipped to open under pressure again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft, with weakness expected from the technology stocks and oil companies. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Thursday following losses from the glove makers and mixed performances from the financials and plantations.

For the day, the index dipped 2.58 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 1,527.75 after trading between 1,525.45 and 1,532.82. Volume was 3.390 billion shares worth 2.252 billion ringgit. There were 518 gainers and 403 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata skidded 0.80 percent, while CIMB Group plunged 1.50 percent, Digi.com fell 0.26 percent, Genting was up 0.22 percent., Hartalega Holdings retreated 0.87 percent, IHH Healthcare slid 0.15 percent, INARI rose 0.30 percent, IOI Corporation gained 0.52 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong eased 0.09 percent, Maybank sank 0.48 percent, Maxis plummeted 1.58 percent, MRDIY tumbled 1.09 percent, Petronas Chemicals lost 0.33 percent, PPB Group dipped 0.12 percent, Press Metal surged 4.08 percent, Public Bank slumped 0.24 percent, RHB Capital collected 0.35 percent, Sime Darby and Top Glove both tanked 1.34 percent, Telekom Malaysia added 0.59 percent and Sime Darby Plantations, Dialog Group, Tenaga Nasional, Genting Malaysia and MISC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major markets were unable to hold on to early gains on Thursday, opening solidly higher but fading as the day progressed before ending firmly in negative territory for the third straight session.

For the day, the Dow plummeted 313.26 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 34,715.39, while the NASDAQ plunged 186.23 points or 1.30 percent to close at 14,154.02 and the S&P 500 sank 50.03 points or 1.10 percent to end at 4,482.73.

The early gains on Wall Street came as investors scooped up bargains following the two-day slide that carried the markets further away from recent record closing highs - but by the end of the day, rising bond yields and interest rate concerns dragged the markets into the red.

Most analysts believe a rate hike of at least 25 basis points from the FOMC is imminent in March.

In economic news, the Labor Department said initial jobless claims were much higher than expected last week, as were continuing claims from the week prior. Also, existing home sales disappointed, while the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index saw a sharp jump in January and handily beat expectations.

Crude oil prices eased on Thursday, after having hit a seven-year high in the previous session on demand optimism and supply disruptions. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $0.67 or 0.77 percent to $86.29 per barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis