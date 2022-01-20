Cannabis Usage Leaves Long-term Effects On The Body, Research Says

Scientists have concluded that the effect of marijuana can cause greater dysfunctions in adolescents and it can also affect cognitive actions in the longer run. According to an article published in Addiction journal on Thursday, the effects of smoking cannabis stays in the blood for longer than people assume and can contaminate the blood long after the user has actually quit.

Study co-author, Dr. Alexandre Dumais, associate clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of Montreal, said, "Our study enabled us to highlight several areas of cognition impaired by cannabis use, including problems concentrating and difficulties remembering and learning, which may have a considerable impact on users' daily lives."

"Cannabis use in youth may consequently lead to reduced educational attainment, and, in adults, to poor work performance and dangerous driving. These consequences may be worse in regular and heavy users," Dumais added.

The study looked at the results of research done on over 43,000 people and concluded that the use of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC damages the executive functions of the brain such as the ability to make decisions, plan, remember data, and control emotion.

"Research has revealed that THC is a fat-soluble compound that may be stored in body fat and, thus, gradually released into the bloodstream for months," said Dumais talking about the long-term effect of smoking cannabis. The time it will take for the body to recuperate after quitting depends on the amount of usage, the age of exposure, the extent of exposure and some other key metrics.

"Thus far, the most consistent alterations produced by cannabis use, mostly its chronic use, during youth have been observed in the prefrontal cortex. Such alterations may potentially lead to a long-term disruption of cognitive and executive functions," said Dumais.

Dumais suggested, "preventive and interventional measures to educate youths on cannabis use and discourage them from using the substance in a chronic manner should be considered ... since youths remain particularly susceptible to the effects of cannabis."

