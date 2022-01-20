Win Streak May End For Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market has tracked higher in two straight sessions, soaring almost 840 points or 3.5 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,950-point plateau although investors may cash in on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft, with weakness expected from the technology stocks and oil companies. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Thursday with large gains from the stocks and more measured upside from the financials and properties.

For the day, the index surged 824.50 points or 3.42 percent to finish at the daily high of 24,952.35 after moving as low as 24,233.18.

Among the actives, AIA Group and Techtronic Industries both skyrocketed by the 15 percent daily limit, while Alibaba Group plummeted 3.04 percent, Alibaba Health Info tanked 2.44 percent, ANTA Sports soared 4.17 percent, China Life Insurance advanced 0.70 percent, China Mengniu Dairy climbed 0.86 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) plunged 2.68 percent, China Resources Land spiked 2.53 percent, CITIC improved 0.35 percent, CNOOC sank 0.86 percent, Country Garden jumped 1.83 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical rose 0.41 percent, JD.com surged 6.07 percent, Henderson Land gained 0.44 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.21 percent, Li Ning was up 0.06 percent, Longfor increased 0.34 percent, New World Development added 0.49 percent, WuXi Biologics rallied 1.97 percent and Meituan, Hang Lung Properties, Hong Kong & China Gas, Galaxy Entertainment, AAC Technologies and Xiaomi Corporation were unchanged,

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major markets were unable to hold on to early gains on Thursday, opening solidly higher but fading as the day progressed before ending firmly in negative territory for the third straight session.

For the day, the Dow plummeted 313.26 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 34,715.39, while the NASDAQ plunged 186.23 points or 1.30 percent to close at 14,154.02 and the S&P 500 sank 50.03 points or 1.10 percent to end at 4,482.73.

The early gains on Wall Street came as investors scooped up bargains following the two-day slide that carried the markets further away from recent record closing highs - but by the end of the day, rising bond yields and interest rate concerns dragged the markets into the red.

Most analysts believe a rate hike of at least 25 basis points from the FOMC is imminent in March.

In economic news, the Labor Department said initial jobless claims were much higher than expected last week, as were continuing claims from the week prior. Also, existing home sales disappointed, while the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index saw a sharp jump in January and handily beat expectations.

Crude oil prices eased on Thursday, after having hit a seven-year high in the previous session on demand optimism and supply disruptions. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $0.67 or 0.77 percent to $86.29 per barrel.

