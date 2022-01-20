Indonesia Stock Market May Head South Again On Friday

The Indonesia stock market on Thursday ended the three-day slide in which it had dropped almost 100 points or 1.6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,625-point plateau although it figures to see renewed consolidation on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft, with weakness expected from the technology stocks and oil companies. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index picked up 34.89 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 6,626.87 after trading between 6,587.77 and 6,637.21.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.86 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia and Indocement both added 0.70 percent, Bank Central Asia collected 1.30 percent, Bank Mandiri rallied 2.14 percent, Indosat spiked 3.02 percent, Semen Indonesia sank 0.75 percent, Indofood Suskes skidded 1,17 percent, United Tractors tumbled 1.72 percent, Astra International retreated 1.34 percent, Energi Mega Persada accelerated 1.94 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations dropped 0.92 percent, Astra Agro Lestari climbed 1.29 percent, Aneka Tambang skyrocketed 12.17 percent, Vale Indonesia soared 2.25 percent, Timah surged 6.27 percent, Bumi Resources jumped 1.56 percent and Bank CIMB Niaga and Bank Rakyat Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major markets were unable to hold on to early gains on Thursday, opening solidly higher but fading as the day progressed before ending firmly in negative territory for the third straight session.

For the day, the Dow plummeted 313.26 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 34,715.39, while the NASDAQ plunged 186.23 points or 1.30 percent to close at 14,154.02 and the S&P 500 sank 50.03 points or 1.10 percent to end at 4,482.73.

The early gains on Wall Street came as investors scooped up bargains following the two-day slide that carried the markets further away from recent record closing highs - but by the end of the day, rising bond yields and interest rate concerns dragged the markets into the red.

Most analysts believe a rate hike of at least 25 basis points from the FOMC is imminent in March.

In economic news, the Labor Department said initial jobless claims were much higher than expected last week, as were continuing claims from the week prior. Also, existing home sales disappointed, while the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index saw a sharp jump in January and handily beat expectations.

Crude oil prices eased on Thursday, after having hit a seven-year high in the previous session on demand optimism and supply disruptions. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $0.67 or 0.77 percent to $86.29 per barrel.

