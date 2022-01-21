European Economics Preview: UK Retail Sales Data Due

Retail sales data from the UK is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data for December. Sales are forecast to fall 0.6 percent on month, in contrast to the 1.4 percent increase in November.

In the meantime, consumer confidence survey results are due from Turkey.

At 4.00 am ET, unemployment, industrial production and producer prices are due from Poland. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 5.4 percent in December. Economists forecast industrial production to grow 13 percent annually after rising 15.2 percent in November.

At 10.00 am ET, European Commission is scheduled to issue flash consumer confidence survey data. The consumer sentiment index is forecast to fall to -9.0 in January from -8.3 in December.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.