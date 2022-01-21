Australian, NZ Dollars Weaken In Cautious Trade

The Australian and NZ dollars fell against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Friday, as Asian shares are mostly lower following a sell-off on Wall Street overnight, with weak economic data, prospects of higher interest rates and U.S.-Russia tensions dampening sentiment.

Overnight data showed that U.S. weekly jobless claims touched a three-month high last week, signaling that the omicron variant could impact the labor market recovery.

Investors cautiously await the Federal Reserve's meeting due next week, which is expected to shed move clues on the rate hike cycle starting in March.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks in Geneva amid threat of a potential invasion of Ukraine.

Traders remain concerned about Covid-19 cases in Australia, though on a slight decline. New South Wales reported 25,168 new cases and 46 deaths on Thursday and Victoria also reported 18,167 new cases and 29 deaths. Queensland recorded 16,031 new cases and 13 deaths as well as Tasmania reported 866 new cases and the first death.

The aussie declined to 2-day lows of 0.7182 against the greenback and 0.8999 against the loonie, after reaching as high as 0.7229 and 0.9037, respectively in early deals. The aussie may find support around 0.70 against the greenback and 0.88 against the loonie, should it drops again.

The aussie reversed from an early high of 1.5642 against the euro, hitting a 2-day low of 1.5765. Against the yen, it touched 81.65 for the first time since December 22. Next immediate support for the aussie is seen near 1.62 against the euro and 80.00 against the yen.

The kiwi depreciated to more than 4-week lows of 76.47 against the yen and 0.6723 against the greenback, reversing from its prior highs of 77.13 and 0.6759, respectively. The kiwi is seen challenging support around 75.00 against the yen and 0.66 against the greenback.

The kiwi weakened to a 3-day low of 1.6843 against the euro, after rising to 1.6728 at 5 pm ET. On the downside, 1.70 is possibly seen as its next support level.

The kiwi dropped below the key 1.07 level against the aussie, touching a 6-1/2-month low of 1.0705. The kiwi may face support around the 1.09 level.

Looking ahead, Canada retail sales for November and new housing price index for December will be featured in the New York session.

Eurozone flash consumer sentiment index for January and U.S. leading index for December will be out at 10:00 am ET.

