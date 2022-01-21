Asian Shares Retreat On Fed Concerns

Asian stocks fell on Friday after the -heavy Nasdaq 100 entered a correction, taking cues from the bond market.

Soaring tensions over Ukraine, a disappointing earnings update from Netflix and caution ahead of the U.S. central bank's policy meeting scheduled for next week also weighed on .

Chinese shares ended lower, dragged down by technology and healthcare stocks.

Technology firms slid after China's anti-graft watchdog pledged to investigate and punish any corrupt behavior found behind internet platforms. A U.N.-backed deal to produce cheap versions of a Covid-19 pill pulled down healthcare stocks.

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 32.50 points, or 0.91 percent, to 3,522.57 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally higher at 24,965.55.

Japanese stocks closed lower as traders awaited cues from the earnings season that kicks off next week. Investors also reacted to mixed inflation data and the downbeat signals from the Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting minutes.

The Nikkei average declined 250.67 points, or 0.90 percent, to 27,522.26, while the broader Topix index closed 0.59 percent lower at 1,927.18.

Chip-related shares succumbed to selling pressure after the Philadelphia semiconductor index tumbled. Advantest, Screen Holdings and Tokyo Electron plummeted 4-6 percent.

Toyota Motor shed 2.5 percent after an announcement that it will halt up to 11 domestic plants for three days because of rising Covid infections among workers.

Australian markets wrapped up their worst week in more than a year, with miners leading losses.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 fell 166.60 points, or 2.27 percent, to 7,175.80 and ended down about 3 percent for the week, marking its biggest weekly loss since late October 2020.

The broader All Ordinaries index slipped 178.80 points, or 2.33 percent, to settle at 7,490.10.

Whitehaven Coal plunged 6.1 percent after cutting its 2022 forecast. Rio Tinto lost 4.1 percent after Serbia revoked its lithium exploration licences on environmental grounds. BHP gave up 4.8 percent after investors in London and Sydney approved plans to scrap its dual listing.

Woodside Petroleum, Santos and Origin Energy declined 2-4 percent as crude prices fell from seven-year highs.

Seoul stocks hit over one-year low amid heightened expectations of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The Kospi average ended down 28.39 points, or 0.99 percent, at 2,834.29 points, with institutions and foreign investors both offloading a net 643.8 billion won and 221.1 billion won, respectively.

Among the prominent decliners, chipmaker SK Hynix retreated 4.8 percent and refiner SK Innovation lost 5.1 percent.

New Zealand shares tumbled, with the benchmark NZX-50 index giving up 149.10 points, or 1.19 percent, to close at 12,348.00. Infant formula exporter A2 Milk led losses to end 4.2 percent lower at an almost five-year low at $5.48.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Pacific Edge, Heartland Group Holdings and Kathmandu Holdings lost 3-4 percent.

U.S. stocks gave up early gains to end lower for the third straight session on Thursday amid concerns around rising bond yields and tighter monetary policy.

The Dow dropped 0.9 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.3 percent and the S&P 500 shed 1.1 percent.

