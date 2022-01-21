Poland Industrial Production, Producer Price Inflation Rises

Poland's industrial production rose more than expected in December, data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

Separate data showed that producer prices increased in December.

Industrial production grew 16.7 percent annually in December. Economists had expected a growth of 13.0 percent.

Manufacturing output rose 13.9 percent yearly in December and while mining and quarrying output declined 0.9 percent.

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply output and water supply gained by 54.2 percent and 9.6 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial output fell 2.9 percent in December.

For the January to December period, output rose 14.9 percent.

Producer prices increased 14.2 percent annually in December, following a 13.2 percent rise in November. Economists had forecast a 13.5 percent growth.

Prices in mining and quarrying grew 22.5 percent and prices in manufacturing rise 13.7 percent.

Prices for electricity, gas supply, steam and hot, and water supply, sewerage and waste management prices increased by 16.2 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.8 percent in December, following a 1.4 in the prior month.

For the January to December period, producer price inflation was 7.9 percent.

