Turkey Consumer Confidence Improves In January

Turkey's consumer confidence improved in January, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 73.2 in January from 68.9 in December.

The survey was carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.

The assessment of the present financial situation of household rose to 56.1 in January from 54.1 in December.

The financial situation expectation of households increased to 71.3 in January from 65.2 in the previous month.

The general economic situation expectation index grew to 74.5 in January from 66.7 in the prior month.

The index reflecting the assessment on spending money on durable goods over next 12 months improved to 90.9 in January from 89.6 in December.

Economic News

