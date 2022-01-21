Poland Average Gross Wages Increase In November

Poland's average gross wages increased more than expected in November, data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

Average gross wages and salaries rose 11.2 percent year-on-year in December. Economists had expected a growth of 9.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, average gross wages increased 10.3 percent in December.

Average paid employment grew 0.5 percent annually in December. Economists had forecast a 0.6 percent rise.

On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment remained unchanged in December.

For the January to December period, average gross wages rose 8.8 percent and average paid employment increased 0.3 percent.

